yieldwatch Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $153,061.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

