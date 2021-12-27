Yong-Jae Kim Sells 7,459 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,300.

TSE SVM traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.98. 57,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$879.19 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.65.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.10 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.62.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

