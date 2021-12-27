Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($5.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ALTM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.