Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 2,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,166. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.