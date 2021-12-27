Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

