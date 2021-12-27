Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $434.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.40 million and the lowest is $409.30 million. Materion posted sales of $339.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

