Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $501.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,409. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

