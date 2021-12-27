Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.80 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

