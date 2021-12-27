Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $167.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.60 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $665.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

