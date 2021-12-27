Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 177,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

