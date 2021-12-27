Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.31) and the highest is ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. 12,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $103.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,700 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

