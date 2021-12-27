Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $4.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 578.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $139.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

