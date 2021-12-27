Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.44. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.