Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $411.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.69 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.97 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

