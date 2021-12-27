Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report $5.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.22 million and the lowest is $4.46 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $8.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

