Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,939. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

