Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

