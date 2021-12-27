Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE WTER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

