Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

URBN opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

