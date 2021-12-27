Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 564.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,472. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

