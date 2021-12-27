Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. 4,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,765. The company has a market capitalization of $382.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.26. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

