Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

