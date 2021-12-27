Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,711 shares of company stock worth $1,981,518 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telos in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. 575,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Telos has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

