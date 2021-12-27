Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $55.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,631. The stock has a market cap of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $288,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

