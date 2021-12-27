Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYLA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

