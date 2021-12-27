Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

BHLB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

