Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Hold

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

