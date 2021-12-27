Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

