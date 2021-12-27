Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of OCUP opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

