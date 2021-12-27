Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 17,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,528. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $31,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,008. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.