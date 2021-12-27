Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Sell

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of EYEN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.01. Eyenovia has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

