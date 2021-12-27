Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUWE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUWE stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $57,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

