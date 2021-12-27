Zacks Investment Research Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

PFGC opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

