Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB opened at $1.92 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 440.01%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Ruport bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGLB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

