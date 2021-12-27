Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Zeal Asset Management Ltd

Zeal Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,351 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up 32.3% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $107,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,171,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

