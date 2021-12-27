Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €106.76 ($119.96).

ZAL stock opened at €70.52 ($79.24) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

