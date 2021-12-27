Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 281,557 shares.The stock last traded at $588.49 and had previously closed at $582.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

