Zilla 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,084.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 88.4% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $393,579.11 and $5,084.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.