Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $138.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.06 or 0.00388190 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011043 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01253985 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,477,789,331 coins and its circulating supply is 12,186,322,178 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

