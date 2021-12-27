Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,267 shares of company stock worth $40,037,262. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $323.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.