-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $8.53 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 6.33.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
