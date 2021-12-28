-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $8.53 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 6.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

