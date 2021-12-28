-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of VLN opened at $7.95 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,849,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

