-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.
Shares of VLN opened at $7.95 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,849,000.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.