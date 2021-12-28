$0.15 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

