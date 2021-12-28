$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,507,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 1,820,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,967. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.