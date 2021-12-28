$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Century Casinos also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 81.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

CNTY opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 3.05.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

