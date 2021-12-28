-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

