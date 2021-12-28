$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

CPG opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

