-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAXX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,167. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

