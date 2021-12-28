$0.40 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

