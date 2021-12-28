$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.97. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NJR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 3,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

